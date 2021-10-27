German brand Armedangels steps into activewear

German fashion brand Armedangels is launching its first activewear collection this week.

The collection comprises sports bras, tops, classic long sleeves, and leggings with hidden pockets in the waistband, with prices ranging from 39.90 euros to 69.90 euros.

The garments are made with a variety of sustainable materials. For example, GRS-certified leggings and sports bras comprise 84 percent recycled polyamide and 16 percent elastane.

Meanwhile, tops and shirts consist of 62 percent Tencel, 30 percent organic cotton and 8 percent elastane.