German e-tailer About You plans IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

German fashion e-tailer About You has announced plans to float on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the second quarter of the year.

The company, which is owned by Otto Group, aims to raise 600 million euros with the IPO, which it will use to scale the company’s offering internationally, accelerate the expansion of its software-as-a-service (SaaS), and strengthen its tech infrastructure and distribution centres.

The Hamburg-based company, which currently operates in 23 markets, reported net sales of 1.17 billion euros in its 2020/21 financial year, representing year-on-year growth of 57 percent.