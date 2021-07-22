  • Home
  • News
  • Business
  • German fashion group S.Oliver to buy footwear brand Copenhagen Studios

German fashion group S.Oliver to buy footwear brand Copenhagen Studios

Business

Image: Copenhagen Studios
By Huw Hughes

1 hour ago

German fashion group S.Oliver is to acquire footwear and accessories brand Copenhagen Studios in July.

“With Copenhagen and the two founders Julian and Johannes Rellecke, we welcome a brand to our portfolio that is on a promising path not only in Germany but also internationally,” said S.Oliver Group CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs in a release.

He continued: “We are convinced that they will also succeed with Copenhagen Studios. We believe in the strength of the S.Oliver Group and the agility of Copenhagen and look forward to the renewed partnership with the Rellecke brothers.”

Johannes Rellecke, who founded Copenhagen Studios in 2017, said: “My brother Julian and I are very happy to be part of the S.Oliver Group again. Together we will continue to write the success story of Copenhagen.”

News
  • Fashion
  • Retail
  • Business
  • Culture
  • People
  • Fairs
  • Statistics
  • Education
  • Executive
Career in Fashion
Events
Connect
About
More information | Fashion Jobs | Fashion News
Part of the FashionUnited Group | www.FashionUnited.info © FashionUnited 2021