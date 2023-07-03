Gerry Murphy to join as Tesco board chairman in September

Burberry Group plc chairman Gerry Murphy has been appointed as chair of the Tesco PLC board of directors with effect from September 1, 2023. The company said in a release that Murphy will step down as chair of Tate & Lyle PLC on the same day.

Upon Murphy’s appointment, Tesco added, Byron Grote will step down from his role as the company's interim chair and revert to his previous position as senior kndependent director and chair of the audit committee. Murphy will become chair of the nominations and governance committee upon appointment.

Murphy has previously served as a non-executive director of companies including British American Tobacco plc, Merlin Entertainments plc, Novar plc, Abbey National plc and Reckitt Benckiser plc.

Murphy most recently he served as group chief executive of Kingfisher plc. He was previously chief executive of Carlton Communications plc, Exel plc and Greencore Group plc. He was also previously chair of The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, Blackstone's principal European entity.