Giambattista Valli regains control of his fashion house

Italian designer Giambattista Valli is regaining full control of his Parisian fashion house. According to reports from WWD, an agreement has been reached to buy back all shares held by Artémis, the investment holding company of the Pinault family. This transaction marks the end of a multi-year financial collaboration and signals the return to independence for the eponymous label.

In a statement sent to WWD, Valli said that this agreement will allow him "to regain full control of [his] brand and pursue its development with enthusiasm and energy." For his part, François-Henri Pinault, chairman of Artémis, stated that his family office was "delighted to support Mr. Valli and to endorse such a unique and demanding creative vision."

Artémis first invested in the brand in 2017 with a minority stake, before becoming the majority shareholder in 2021. The holding company, which manages the Pinault family's assets, initially aimed to support the house's structuring and international development.

However, the first signs of a structural review appeared at the beginning of the year. In January 2026, Giambattista Valli cancelled his participation in the haute couture week just a few days before the scheduled date. The house stated in a press release: “This decision is part of a thorough review of the organisation and priorities of its activities”.