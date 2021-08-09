Gianluca Flore promoted to Burberry's chief commercial officer

Gianluca Flore has been promoted as Burberry’s chief commercial officer. Flore currently serves as Burberry’s president Americas and global head of retail excellence. Flore will step into his new role on September 1.

Flore will be relocating to London for his new role. During Flore’s tenure as Burberry’s president Americas the region was Burberry’s fastest growing region in the first quarter of 2021.

Flore began his career at Arthur Andersen where was an auditor and financial advisor. Other stints on his resume include La Perla and Fendi. Before he joined Burberry, he spent a decade working at Kering where he worked at Bottega Veneta and Brioni.