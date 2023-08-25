Gil Efrati named CEO of Oddity’s SpoiledChild

Oddity, the technology platform and beauty group, has announced the appointment of Gil Efrati as the chief executive officer of one of its brands, SpoiledChild.

In the position, Efrati, who will report to Oddity’s CEO and co-founder Oran Holtzman, has been tasked with building on the brand’s multicategory growth.

He joins the company from Resident, where he served as CMO and was credited with scaling the business to become a profitable online mattress firm.

In a release, Holtzman said: “I’ve known Gil personally for many years. He’s one of the strongest and most knowledgeable talents that I know in the online arena.

“His growth mindset and deep ecommerce expertise and experience will allow us to accelerate the brand’s growth and build the future of wellness with SpoiledChild’s powerful momentum. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Launched in February 2022, SpoiledChild has already established itself as a solid player in the beauty and wellness space, recording 48 million dollars in gross sales for its first year, already making it profitable.

Efrati’s appointment to the label comes on the heels of Oddity’s IPO launch in July, through which it had initially set a goal of selling shares at a price of up to 30 dollars.

However, days after the listing, the company said the offering was heavily oversubscribed, pricing shares at 35 dollars each resulting in a market capitalisation of around 2.3 billion dollars.