Gildan Activewear Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings inline with estimates

Gildan Activewear Inc. announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at 32.51 million US-dollar or 0.16 US-dollar per share. This compares with 59.55 million US-dollar or 0.29 US-dollar per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of 83.4 million US-dollar or 0.41 US-dollar per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 0.41 US-dollar per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3 percent to 658.67 million US-dollar from 742.75 million US-dollar last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance: