Gildan Activewear Inc. reports rise in Q4 bottom line

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled 173.9 million dollars, or 0.89 cents per share. This compares with 67.4 million dollars, or 0.34 cents per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of 148.5 million dollars or 0.76 cents per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6 percent to 784.3 million from 690.2 million dollars last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): 173.9M. vs. 67.4 Mln. dollars last year.

-EPS (Q4): 0.89 vs. 0.34 dollars last year.

-Revenue (Q4): 784.3 Mln vs. 690.2 Mln dolalrs last year.