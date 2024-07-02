Givaudan completes the acquisition of Italian beauty firm B.Kolor

Givaudan has completed the acquisition of B.Kolor makeup & Skincare, an Italian company specialising in developing and producing finished make-up and skincare products.

“After three years of successful partnership with B.Kolor, this is a great achievement for Givaudan to complete this acquisition, promising a very exciting journey,” said Maurizio Volpi, president of Givaudan’s fragrance & beauty.

In line with its 2025 strategy to expand its presence in the beauty categories, Givaudan announced in July 2021 that it had acquired 25 percent of B.Kolor. The company said that the acquisition of B.Kolor’s remaining 75 percent stake allows Givaudan to offer innovative solutions for make-up formulations and further widen its capabilities for skincare applications.

Founded in 2000, B.Kolor is headquartered near Milan, Italy, and employs more than 300 people. The company is recognised as experts in creative formulation design and the production of finished products for B2B customers, focusing on innovation and sensory benefits allied to state-of-the-art technical performance.

“Givaudan’s capabilities in creation, ingredients and technology will greatly support us in evolving our product offering, while benefiting from Givaudan’s customer base and geographical footprint to expand ourselves in new territories,” added Maria-Teresa Sancini, chairwoman of B.Kolor.