Givenchy and Thélios launch long-term eyewear partnership

Thélios, the eyewear division of LVMH, has announced a long-term partnership with the fashion group’s Givenchy brand.

The partnership will see Thélios exclusively design, develop, manufacture, and globally distribute Givenchy Eyewear starting on January 1, 2022, with the brand’s Spring 2022 collection.

Thélios already designs and manufactures for LVMH-owned brands including Loewe, Celine, Berluti, Kenzo, Fenty, and Louis Vuitton.

“We are delighted to partner with Thélios, a company that is setting new standards in the eyewear industry with Italian craftsmanship and selective distribution,” said Givenchy CEO Renaud de Lesquen in a statement.

“We believe that, together, we can develop exciting and exceptional eyewear that will take Givenchy to a new level in this product category,” he said.

Thélios said it will build on its “savoir-faire in luxury eyewear” and Givenchy’s “unique brand identity” to expand the French label’s eyewear category

Sara Osculati, chief brand and product officer of Thélios, said: “Givenchy is the quintessence of contemporary Parisian elegance. We are proud to welcome Givenchy and [creative director] Matthew M. Williams to our family of LVMH Maisons and look forward to achieving great things together.”