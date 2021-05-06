Global Design Graduate Show 2021 opens applications

The Global Design Graduate Show is returning for a second year to celebrate all art and design students, undergraduate and postgraduate, graduating in 2021.

The showcase, launched by Artsthread and i-D magazine in response to the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling end of year graduate showcases in 2020, is again teaming up with Gucci to highlight graduate talent.

Last year’s event had 4,482 entries to the online showcase from 347 high-education institutions worldwide and received more than 147,000 votes cast in the public vote.

To take part in the 2021 showcase, Artsthread is calling on all art and design students graduating in the Academic Year 2020-21, October 2020 to July 2021 in any related creative discipline, located anywhere in the world.

Students have until August 31 to upload their end of year projects onto the Artsthread platform. Organisers are suggesting that the creative portfolio also features the personal creative journey, whether by photo or film, with a short self-curated Instagram stories style film to introduce the work “in your own words and visuals”.

As with 2020, a team of independent judges will select a shortlist of creatives whose work will be displayed. The jury will then chose the winners and there will also be a public vote. The winner’s work will be showcased in October.

Awards will be given in a variety of categories: fashion, textile and accessories; fine art, photography and journalism; visual communication, moving image and film; industrial, product, interiors and architecture; and ceramics, jewellery, glass and craft.

Katie Dominy, co-founder of Artsthread, said in a statement: “Artsthread is immensely proud to be partnering with Gucci for the second year on the Global Design Graduate Show. We look forward to building on the success from last year, providing yet more opportunities for the artists and designers graduating this year.”

2020 fashion winners included: Womenswear - Florentina Leitner from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp; Menswear - Alex Wolfe from Central Saint Martins; Print and Embroidery - Quint Verhaart from the Willem de Kooning Academy; Knit / Weave - Emma Gudmundson from the Swedish School of Textiles; Sustainability - Anubha Sood from Parsons; and Sports and Denim - Emi Tanimura from London College of Fashion.