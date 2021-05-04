Global-e sets terms for initial public offering

Global-e, which provides brands and retailers with end-to-end localised cross-border e-commerce technology, has commenced its initial public offering on the NASDAQ.

The Israel-based company plans to raise 360 million US dollars by offering 15 million shares at a price range of 23 to 25 US dollars.

In addition, Global-e expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. While Piper Sandler and Co., JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Raymond James and Associates, Inc. are also serving as co-managers for the offering.

Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically by enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The technology firm works with more than 440 global brands and retailers across the US, Europe and Asia, including Marks and Spencer, Harvey Nichols, and Reformation.