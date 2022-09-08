Global Fashion Summit to head to Singapore for new edition focused on supply chains

The Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has revealed it will be bringing its new international edition of the Global Fashion Summit to Singapore, expanding the conference from its Copenhagen roots.

For this edition, set to take place November 2, the summit will focus on the perspectives of manufacturers and supply chain partners in a bid to understand how the industry can collaborate to reduce its social and environmental impact within the entire value chain.

Its theme builds on GFA’s ‘Alliances For a New Era’ concept and will bring together a range of professionals and experts from varying sectors of the industry to connect in striving to accelerate change.

Its move to Asia enables more partners to get involved in the programme, the organisation said in a release, and discuss the challenges they face when approaching the topic of sustainable development.

Plenary sessions will cover subjects such as renewable energy transformation, wage systems and performance measurement, with half of the programme to also be dedicated to educational case studies offering recommendations to help mobilise guests.

In a release, Federica Marchionni, CEO of GFA, said: “It’s clear that manufacturers and supply chain partners play a crucial role and must be included when tackling sustainability. I look forward to the international edition of the summit in Singapore, through which we can build new and stronger connections in the fashion ecosystem.”