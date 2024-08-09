Global Footwear Awards collaborate with Spanish footwear incubator INDIPROC to champion footwear design talent

A quick visit to the website of the Global Footwear Awards offers a glimpse into the future of footwear, a reality already being shaped by entrepreneurs in the sector who are giving free rein to their most futuristic ideas, thus propelling the industry to new heights.

However, these visionaries often face a lack of resources needed to bring their ideas to life. With this in mind, the Global Footwear Awards has partnered with Spanish footwear incubator INDIPROC.

As its founder, María del Carmen Maestre, put it in a conversation with FashionUnited, the company "was born from the need to create a suitable business ecosystem to support and provide backing for emerging brands starting out in the market."

Lead Designer: Ofir Kertesz (Bezalel Academy of Art and Design), with guidance from Professor Eliora Ginsburg, awarded for designs in the high heels, artistic footwear, and fashion sneakers categories. Credits: Guyrashkovan vía Global Footwear Awards

This collaboration aims to empower and support independent designers and students by providing them with essential resources and opportunities to advance their careers.

INDIPROC boasts a multidisciplinary team equipped to meet diverse needs, from specialised training programmes to market integration through partnerships in 3D design, marketing, financing, and footwear production.

Once the incubated brands launch their projects, INDIPROC provides them with ongoing support, including representation on B2B and B2C sales platforms.

As part of this alliance, the winner of the Global Footwear Awards in the independent designer category will receive a comprehensive mentorship programme valued at 1,495 euros.

The programme will include personalised guidance and comprehensive support to help the designer develop their career. Finalists and the winner in the student category will also benefit from consulting sessions with the INDIPROC team, designed to guide them through the next critical steps in the footwear industry.

From Spanish artisanal tradition to global expansion under the Coach-Tapestry umbrella

A third-generation Spanish shoemaker, Mari Carmen Maestre founded footwear incubator INDIPROC in 2021 with the aim of revitalising a family tradition dating back to 1934, when her grandparents introduced the innovative vulcanised product ‘Petre’ and established a sales network throughout the Iberian Peninsula.

Since then, the company has undergone several phases of international expansion, most notably its presence in key markets such as the United States and Canada after being acquired by Caressa and subsequently by a Chinese company.

With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and quality, the second generation continued to manufacture for prestigious brands such as Spiegel and Russell & Bromley, and in 1995 founded Laurel Shoes exclusively for designer Stuart Weitzman.

In 2003, the third generation joined the company, continuing to work for the brand and integrating new brands following the acquisition of SW by COACH-Tapestry.

How has INDIPROC's work evolved since its inception?

We started our activity by supporting new brands that needed technical support for the development of their collections.

After meeting more designers and seeing the need that exists in the sector, we have developed a series of training courses, both online and in person, so that creatives and/or entrepreneurs can start their journey with the necessary knowledge to communicate with the teams involved in production.

In addition, we have expanded our network of collaborators so that these new brands have their own teams of technicians, marketing, finance...

How many footwear designers and companies have participated in INDIPROC's programmes since its foundation?

Since we started our journey in 2021, we have worked with around 80 designers whom we have advised and counselled according to the needs of their projects.

In the past year alone, we have worked with around 12 companies on mentoring and industry integration, sample development and collection production.

In addition, as a ‘host entrepreneur’ for the Erasmus exchange programme for Young Entrepreneurs and collaborators with various schools, we have offered footwear training to future entrepreneurs in the sector.

What kind of investments or funding does INDIPROC receive to carry out its initiatives?

To date, INDIPROC's funding as a company comes from its own resources or private financing. In the case of brands, those that have a differentiating product in terms of R&D, sustainability, etc. are offered the possibility of managing public or private financing from INDIPROC.

To participate in the Global Footwear Awards 2024, the final deadline for entries is October 6 2024, with late fees applicable after that date. Designers have to submit an innovative and completed footwear design from the last five years with a short description, up to 10 images… and that’s it. Candidates can find all the details on the official website of the Global Footwear Awards.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES and was subsequently translated using an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.