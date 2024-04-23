Glossier brings back scheme to support Black beauty entrepreneurs

Beauty brand Glossier has confirmed that its UK Black Beauty Grant Programme, which launched last year in partnership with Black Girl Fest Studios, is returning for 2024 to offer funding and tailored business support to Black beauty entrepreneurs in the UK.

The UK grant programme builds off Glossier’s US initiative that began in 2020 and has since partnered with more than 30 founders leading 32 innovative beauty brands, as it looks “to change how the world sees beauty, and that means changing the beauty industry itself”.

The inaugural UK scheme saw five founders graduating through the Glossier Black Beauty Programme, including luxury vegan nail colour brand Ashe London, The Glowcery, which uses AI technologies to develop a range of plant-based, superfood and sustainably-focused skincare, and Tru Skn, the cosmetics brand that aims to increase diversity and inclusion within the industry with sustainable products.

The other brands included healthy haircare solutions Airfro and Koba Skincare, which uses natural active ingredients.

The 2024 programme will offer five Black-women-led beauty businesses a tailored 12-week learning programme and a 10,000-pound equity-free grant, as well as industry connections, brand exposure, and mentoring.

Glossier and Black Girl Fest (BGF) state that the programme is important as research shows that just 0.24 percent of UK venture capital investment went to Black founders between 2009 and 2019, a total of just 38 entrepreneurs – with only 0.02 percent of venture capital investment going to Black female founders.

Kleo Mack, chief marketing officer at Glossier, said in a statement: " We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Black Girl Fest Studios to bring the Glossier Grant Programme to the UK for another year. The Black Beauty landscape in the UK is incredibly dynamic and vibrant — our 2023 Grantees are innovators inspiring us all, and we can’t wait to welcome in a new cohort this year.

“BGF brings expertise, connections, and insights to this program and we could not think of a better partner on the ground in the UK.”

Nicole Crentsil, founder and chief executive of Black Girl Fest Studios added: "For the second year working with Glossier on our Black beauty grant programme we’re eager to support early-stage founders. Whether it’s understanding how to work with influencers and press to learning about retail and getting your products on shelves, this year we’re dedicated to supporting founders to deliver the most impact early in their careers."

Applications for the 2024 Black Beauty Grant Programme are open now until May 10.