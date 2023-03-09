Glowbar taps former Kate Spade HR director as VP of people

Skincare studio Glowbar has announced the appointment of Allison Ginsberg to the new position of vice president of people as the company looks to continue on its expansion plans.

The move comes on the back of a 10 million dollar growth investment round, which Glowbar secured at the beginning of 2023.

Ginsberg joins the New York-based company with a flurry of experience in human resources and talent acquisitions, most recently serving as senior director, human resources business partner, North America at Kate Spade.

Prior to this, she has also held similar senior positions at the likes of Tory Burch, Tiffany & Co., Saks Fifth Avenue and Juicy Couture.

Glowbar selected Ginsberg to support its team and retain and attract talent to help execute its customised beauty treatments.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Ginsberg said: "I look forward to playing an instrumental role in the continued success of Glowbar’s expansion.

"My main objective is to foster the incredible culture that Glowbar has built in both their corporate offices and in-studio, all while driving the people-focused initiatives that can accelerate the business."

Following the Series A raise, Glowbar has set about on a plan to more than double its facial studio count by the end of the year, having just signed its eight lease which is set to open summer 2023.

The company will also be expanding into markets outside of the Tri-state area, with its sights set firmly on the east coast.