Go Global Retail acquires maternity brand Hatch Collection

Go Global Retail, the investment platform acquiring and growing brands in the consumer sector, has completed its acquisition of American maternity brand Hatch Collection through its Janie and Jack Holdings, Inc. platform.

The acquisition is the latest in Go Global's investments to enhance its portfolio and expand its reach into premium maternity fashion and lifestyle brands, following its purchase of children's fashion leader Janie and Jack, which it acquired from Gap Inc. in 2021.

Jeff Streader, founder and managing partner of Go Global Retail, said in a statement: "The acquisition of Hatch perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our portfolio for the modern mom.

"By integrating Hatch into our brand family, we aim to enhance the overall customer experience while positioning ourselves for future growth. Our customer-centric approach continues to guide our mergers and acquisitions, ensuring each decision strengthens our ability to meet their needs."

The acquisition was financed through Janie and Jack Holdings in conjunction with a senior secured credit facility provided by MidCap Financial, a leading commercial finance company specialising in middle-market transactions.

Mo Beig, president and chief financial officer of Janie and Jack, added: "By bringing Hatch into the Janie and Jack family, we are extending our reach to the earliest stages of parenthood, cultivating deeper customer loyalty and lifetime value. This acquisition strengthens our position to capture the growing demand in this segment while elevating both brands.”

Hatch was founded in 2011 by Ariane Goldman to provide elevated maternity and postpartum looks, beauty and wellness essentials, alongside educational content through its editorial platform, Babe. The brand is currently stocked in more than 200 retailers and operates two New York-based retail stores, as well as an e-commerce platform.

Rosie Rothrock, chief marketing officer at Hatch, said: "This is an exciting moment for Hatch as we embark on this next chapter. Our mission and values align seamlessly with Janie and Jack; together, we are better positioned to support women on their journey through parenthood.”

Hatch will continue to operate from its base in New York.