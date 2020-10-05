Goat Fashion wins injunction against sneaker marketplace Goat Group

London-based brand Goat Fashion has won an injunction against US sneaker marketplace Goat Group to stop the latter from selling apparel and accessories under the Goat name.

A New York judge ruled that Goat Fashion proved it could face “irreparable harm” if Goat Group continues to sell apparel on its marketplace. He also said, referring to Goat Group, that it was facing “a problem of its own making” as it had entered into a consent agreement with Goat Fashion in 2017 to not sell apparel or accessories.

In 2019, Goat Group approached Goat Fashion, asking for its permission to begin selling apparel - the request was declined. However, months later Goat Group expanded into apparel, prompting Goat Fashion to launch a lawsuit.

This follows the news that last month Goat Group closed a Series E funding round of 100 million dollars which it said it will use to accelerate growth across its product categories and geographies.

The platform currently features over 350 brands and has 13 physical locations in the US, Asia, and Europe, including distribution and authentication centers that ship products to 170 international markets.