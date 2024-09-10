Golden Goose achieves strong first half results

First half net revenues at Golden Goose of 307 million euros, were up 12 percent, while DTC revenues increased by 18 percent, accounting for 73 percent of net revenues, delivering on the company’s DTC expansion strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased by 12 percent to 109.2 million euros, while adjusted EBIT of 80.5 million euros, was up 9 percent versus the first half of 2023.

Commenting on the strong first half results, Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose Group, said in a statement: “As we continue to expand our direct-to-consumer channel, enhancing our product offerings, and to foster deeper connections with our young, passionate and engaged community, I am incredibly proud of our Golden Family for their dedication and passion, which drive our ongoing success.”

The company’s DTC growth was driven by a combination of new openings and positive like-for-like performance. The company’s DOS network consists of 200 stores including new openings in Mexico City, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Rome.

The wholesale channel achieved net revenues of 74.6 million euros, accounting for 24 percent of total net revenues in the period. This represented a 5 percent decline year-on-year. In terms of geographies, EMEA accounted for 48 percent of net revenues in the period, Americas accounted for 38 percent, and APAC accounted for 14 percent.

Golden Goose launched a new handbag collection in Neiman Marcus, Dallas in April 2024 and extended the co-creation approach to the category. Handbags are currently available in more than 20 Golden Goose stores and on the Golden Goose website.

The company also launched a new Younique hybrid format, which combines a café and a retail store, marking the expansion of the brand’s co-creation experience. Younique cafés are currently located in Bangkok, Nanjing, Seoul, and Xiamen.

During the period under review, Golden Goose opened Haus in Marghera, Italy, housing an academy for the sneaker makers, a space dedicated to product innovation, an archive to protect the company’s history and an exhibit area combining multiple disciplines and backgrounds.