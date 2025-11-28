Golden Goose Group: Net revenues up 13 percent in nine months

Golden Goose Group has filed its results for the first nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company achieved consistent revenue growth and an acceleration of the direct-to-consumer channel in the third quarter.

Net revenues for the nine months amounted to 517.1 million euros, an increase of 13 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Direct-to-consumer revenues grew by 21 percent. This was driven by new retail openings and a double-digit like-for-like performance. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 173.6 million euros, up 7 percent year-over-year, with an EBITDA margin of 33.6 percent.

Global network of direct stores reaches 227 points of sale at end of September 2025

“Golden Goose has recorded another quarter of double-digit growth in all geographies, confirming the resilience of our business model and the global resonance of the brand. Driven by a further acceleration of direct-to-consumer, we achieved another quarter of profitable and uninterrupted growth,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of Golden Goose Group, in a statement.

“We expanded the retail network with unparalleled openings, from Tokyo to Chengdu, celebrated icons like the Super-Star, launched a new sneaker silhouette and inaugurated the Golden Goose Arena in Milan, a place where sport, culture and community meet. Looking ahead, Golden Goose is well positioned to take co-creation to new levels and continue connecting with our global Golden Community. As always, my deepest thanks go to our Golden family for making all this possible,” added the CEO.

The group's global network of direct stores reached 227 points of sale at the end of September 2025, with 12 new openings compared to the end of 2024. New locations include Haus Tokyo, Chengdu, Hyundai Jungdong, Mumbai, Singapore Paragon, Manila, Ibiza, Paraggi and Venice Airport. The group also opened its first two kidswear stores in Milan and Dubai.

Silvio Campara, CEO of Golden Goose Credits: Golden Goose, Credits Giovanni Gastel