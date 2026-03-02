Golden Goose net revenues increase 15 percent in 2025

Golden Goose saw its net revenues from the direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel grow by 21 percent year-over-year. This growth was driven by 17 new store openings in 2025. The D2C channel now represents 81 percent of total net revenues, up from 77 percent in the 2024 financial year.

The company recorded solid growth across all regions, with EMEA up 18 percent, APAC up 17 percent and the Americas up 9 percent.

The board of directors approved the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year, which ended on December 31, 2025.

Net revenues amounted to 734 million euros (857.5 million dollars), an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2024 financial year. Adjusted EBITDA reached 248.3 million euros, with a margin of 34 percent.

“I am proud to present the results for the 2025 financial year, which confirm another year of solid and consistent growth for Golden Goose. We are excited to welcome Hsg and Temasek as strategic partners of Golden Goose to further strengthen our global growth ambitions and to fully realise our potential as a new-generation luxury brand,” said Silvio Campara, chief executive officer of the Golden Goose Group, in a statement.

“We have recorded double-digit revenue growth and a solid EBITDA margin of 34 percent, further accelerating our direct-to-consumer strategy and strengthening our community-driven model across all geographies,” the CEO added.

Last December, Golden Goose welcomed Hsg as a majority investor and Temasek as a minority shareholder. This move aims to support the group's international ambitions as a new-generation global luxury company, while preserving and continuing to invest in its 'Made in Italy' roots.

Permira will remain in the capital as a strategic minority shareholder, continuing its partnership with Golden Goose.

Marco Bizzarri, currently a non-executive director on the Golden Goose board of directors, will become non-executive chairman.