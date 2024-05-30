Golden Goose plans to float on Euronext Milan in June

Golden Goose has announced its intention to proceed with the listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milan.

The company expects the listing of shares to take place in June 2024.

Commenting on the development, Silvio Campara, chief executive officer, Golden Goose said in a statement: “While the fashion world is all about product desirability, consumers want to create a deeper connection with brands through shared values and culture. An IPO is the natural next step in the success story that started in Venice in 2000 and I am deeply proud to lead the Golden Goose Family to this moment.”

“Since our initial investment in 2020, the company has consistently delivered, building on its track record of strong, resilient and profitable growth. We are excited to be on this journey with them as they realise their growth strategy and launch a landmark IPO in Milan,” added Francesco Pascalizi, head of Italy, Permira.

The offering structure includes minimum 25 percent of total issued and outstanding share capital as per Euronext Milan requirements, primary tranche of 100 million euros, and a greenshoe option granted by the selling shareholder.

Golden Goose intends to use all of its proceeds from the offering to fund the early redemption or repayment of its outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2027 and accrued and unpaid interest and any associated costs; refinance any outstanding amounts and discharge the super senior revolving credit facility agreement and discharge all liabilities under the intercreditor agreement relating to the 2027 notes and the Existing RCF.