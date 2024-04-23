Golden Goose posts strong Q1, appoints Marco Bizzarri to board

Following a strong performance in 2023, Golden Goose net revenues for the first quarter increased by 12 percent at constant exchange and 11 percent on a reported basis, while maintaining strong margins.

The company also announced the appointment of Marco Bizzarri, former president and CEO of Gucci, to its board of directors.

The company’s direct-to-consumer channel rose by 20 percent at constant exchange and 18 percent on a reported basis, driven by continued strong performance in EMEA and the Americas.

In his role at Gucci, the company said in a statement, Bizzarri led the transformation of Gucci, reinventing the brand’s retail and digital experience, restyling all points of contact between the brand and its customers and executing an ambitious growth strategy that increased Gucci’s annual revenue from 3.9 billion euros in 2015 to 9.9 billion euros in 2023.

Commenting on his new role at Golden Goose, Bizzarri said: “I’ve been following the successful story of Golden Goose over the past 10 years, and I’m impressed with the unique culture, products, and community they’ve been able to build on a global scale. I’m very proud to become part of this family and to contribute to their future growth built on expansion into new categories, geographies, and experiences.”

“Bizzarri’s world-class expertise and visionary approach to reinventing luxury are unprecedented. I am sure he will make a timeless contribution to the brand,” added Silvio Campara, chief executive officer, Golden Goose Group.

Born in 2000, Golden Goose is present in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and APAC, with 191 stores including six duty-free stores, 28 shop-in-shop stores and 10 outlets and online and wholesale distribution.