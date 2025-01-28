Golden Goose receives minority investment from Blue Pool Capital

Golden Goose, a luxury sneakers, apparel and accessories brand has received a 12 percent strategic minority investment from Blue Pool, a Hong Kong-based investment firm and family office.

The company, founded in 2000, said in a statement that funds advised by Permira, the global investment firm, will retain a majority investment in Golden Goose. The transaction was negotiated and agreed shortly after the Group’s decision to postpone its planned IPO in June 2024 and was completed today.

Commenting on the development, Silvio Campara, CEO of Golden Goose, said: “We warmly welcome Blue Pool Capital as a strategic partner in our journey to redefine luxury. With Blue Pool’s expertise, their deep connections in the US and APAC, and their impressive portfolio in sports investments, we will push the boundaries of our dream.”

The investment from Blue Pool Capital comes amid a period of strong financial performance for Golden Goose, despite a challenging market backdrop for the luxury sector. In the nine month period to September 2024, the company reported 12 percent cFX year-on-year revenue growth and 11 percent adjusted EBITDA growth, driven primarily by performance of the DTC channel, growing 18 percent cFX year-on-year.

The company added that Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Blue Pool Capital, will join the Golden Goose board of directors.

“We look forward to adding value beyond our financing to support Silvio and the great Golden Goose team as they unlock the brand’s full potential,” added Weisberg.

In 2020, funds advised by Permira acquired a majority stake in Golden Goose with a vision to partner with management to accelerate growth through direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, in particular online and retail, diversify the product assortment and support the group’s mission to become a category leader in sustainability.

Francesco Pascalizi and Giorgio Dinaro at Permira, said that Blue Pool’s strong track record and global reach will further enhance the potential of Golden Goose as a unique luxury brand.

Golden Goose is present in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and APAC, with over 200 stores and a strong online and wholesale distribution network.