Golden Goose reportedly seeking 1.1 billion dollars from IPO

Luxury fashion group Golden Goose is believed to be aiming to raise around 1.1 billion dollars from an initial public offering (IPO) in Milan, Italy.

It is understood that Permira, the company’s majority owner, has appointed a number of banks, including Bank of America and JPMorgan, to oversee the move as global coordinators, according to sources for Reuters.

The media outlet also noted that BNP Paribas, Citigroup and UniCredit had reportedly been enlisted by the firm as joint bookrunners to assist on the deal.

The revelation of the potential raise price comes on the heels of reports that Golden Goose was preparing to launch its listing in the first half of 2024, as initially reported by the Financial Times, which had quoted people familiar with the decision.

The company has continued to publish strong financials in recent months, with turnover in the first quarter increasing by 16 percent to 421 million pounds compared to the same period in 2022.

The group has further seen positive growth momentum across all geographies, with America increasing 7 percent, EMEA 27 percent and Asia Pacific by 9 percent, compared to the nine month period of 2022.