Goldfinch to debut expanded Von Dutch lifestyle offer at Pitti Uomo

London-based Goldfinch Agency is set to unveil the next phase of Von Dutch’s European expansion at Pitti Uomo this June, using the Florence trade show to introduce the brand’s new SS27 footwear collection alongside a preview of a developing women’s ready-to-wear line.

The launch marks a broader push to reposition Von Dutch beyond its trucker-cap heritage and into a more comprehensive lifestyle brand spanning footwear, apparel and accessories across the UK and Europe.

Goldfinch, which holds the men’s and women’s footwear licence for Von Dutch in the region, said the expansion builds on strong retail momentum in the UK. The brand’s retail footprint has reportedly grown from a five-store trial to around 300 stores in the past 12 months, while quarterly cap orders have increased from 400 units to 40,000.

Alongside the footwear launch, Goldfinch is also developing a women’s ready-to-wear collection with European apparel specialist Textiss, targeting selected European markets including Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia and Greece.

“Von Dutch has always had that rare thing - instant recognition and real attitude,” said Matthew Broughton, managing director of Goldfinch Agency. “The opportunity now is to take that energy and build the right product architecture for today’s market. Our success with Von Dutch in the UK has shown what is possible when product, retail and timing align.”

Broughton added that SS27 represents the next stage of turning Von Dutch into “a fuller lifestyle proposition” through footwear and women’s apparel partnerships.