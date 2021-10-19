Good American becomes B Corp certified

Denim brand Good American has announced it has achieved B Corporation certification, presenting confirmation of its commitment to social and environmental initiatives throughout its organisation.

Founded in 2016 by Khloe Kardashian, the company has had an ongoing focus on promoting body positivity through size-inclusive denim products, with designs made to enhance all body shapes. Additionally, the label also pushes sustainable denim that is ethically produced, according to its website, utilising environmentally safe washes and eco-friendly packaging.

“Since day one, we’ve believed in focusing our efforts on what will make the biggest impact for our community, our business and the planet,” the company said, in a statement on its e-commerce site. “That’s why we worked hard AF to get B Corporation Certified.”

Five days before the announcement, Good American took to social media to announce its open casting initiative was to launch once again. The US-based campaign is centred around the search for the face of the label’s SS22 campaign, with successful applicants additionally having the chance to sign with modelling agency IMG. The open calls aim to “open doors for women who are historically and currently not viewed as ‘models’”, with the brand stating that it looks to represent ‘real’ women.

To become B Corp certified, businesses must meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and legal accountability, with meticulous objectives generated and approved by nonprofit network, B Lab.

The eco-conscious certification has been building momentum in the fashion world, with the likes of luxury house Chloé also announcing its B Corp status this week.