Gordon Brothers acquire German fashion brand Orsay

US global advisory, restructuring and investment firm Gordon Brothers have acquired the German Orsay brand, archives, related trademarks and other intellectual property from Orsay GmbH for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Gordon Brothers said that the acquisition will allow the German omni-channel women’s fashion brand to maintain its brand DNA and develop new apparel, footwear and accessories.

To continue the brand’s growth, Gordon Brothers has also announced a partnership with Scayle to provide e-commerce software so that the brand can continue to reach consumers throughout Europe. Orsay will also use Scayle, which is the business-to-business unit and infrastructure behind About You, with its B2B and distribution services.

Gordon Brothers added that it will also be maintaining Orsay’s existing franchisees. Tobias Nanda, president of brands at Gordon Brothers, said: “We have been following the Orsay story for years and have always been impressed with the brand’s powerful connection with consumers. The Orsay brand has succeeded across regions, countries and distribution channels, and we are excited to partner with Scayle for its next chapter of growth.”

Tarek Müller, co-founder and co-chief executive of About You and Scayle, added: “Throughout this process, Gordon Brothers has shown an enthusiasm for the Orsay brand, flexibility and readiness to ensure its continued presence in the European market. Agile strategy and growth targets match perfectly with Scayle’s modern commerce setup and fast-paced use cases.”

Orsay is the latest fashion acquisition for the Gordon Brothers. Since 2003, it has invested in several brands including Laura Ashley and Nicole Miller.