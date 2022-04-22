Gordon Brothers receives 300 million dollars in financing

Gordon Brothers, an advisory and restructuring firm, has announced it has received 300 million dollars in financing, increasing its capital base to over one billion dollars.

Funded by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), the investment will go towards the continued growth of the company’s capital offerings, which it said generated over 700 million dollars in 2021.

“We are impressed by how the Gordon Brothers’ global platform uniquely leverages deep appraisal and disposition expertise combined with disciplined underwriting to support businesses undergoing transformation,” said Andrew Edgell, global head of credit investments at CPP, in a release.

Edgell continued: “This new relationship with Gordon Brothers broadens our access to the asset-based lending space as we continue to build a diversified portfolio of credit assets.”

Gordon Brothers acquired British heritage brand Laura Ashley in April 2020, bringing it out of administration with the goal of returning it to the market. Most recently, the Boston-based firm established a deal with IMG to expand the brand globally and reintroduce a fashion line through licensing and retail partnerships.

The company provides both short and long term capital to its clients that are undergoing transformation, as well as investing in brands, real estate and other assets, providing clients with liquidity solutions.