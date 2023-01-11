GPA Global acquires luxury packaging maker Cosfibel

GPA Global has acquired Cosfibel Group, a French-based maker of luxury promotional packaging, luxury gifting and merchandising solutions.

US-based GPA Global didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, just that the acquisition would allow the packaging manufacturer to establish itself as a “global leader in luxury packaging” and a “strong European foothold” through Cosfibel's key manufacturing facilities in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The move is part of GPA Global’s goal to grow nearshore and onshore manufacturing capabilities, as part of its strategy to help clients shorten supply chains to increase speed-to-market, de-risk the supply of materials, and reduce carbon emissions. Adam Melton, chief executive of GPA, said in a statement: "I'm excited to welcome the Cosfibel team to the GPA family. Cosfibel's CEO, Marie Sermadiras, is a serial entrepreneur and she has joined GPA's executive leadership to help further GPA's expansion in Europe.

“Our global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities will enable us to better support Cosfibel's customers and increases our prominence in the beauty and food sector, while furthering our leadership in wine and spirits. Cosfibel has a talented global team, and its founder Alain Chevassus will work with us in a senior advisory role."

GPA Global gives itself a foothold in Europe with the acquisition of Cosfibel

Cosfibel was founded by Alain Chevassus and is renowned for its work with premium and high-luxury brands, including L'Oréal, Chanel, LVMH and Rémy Martin, and more than 70 global brands. Based in France, it has 16 locations and works across sectors such as beauty and personal care, wine and spirits, and fine foods.

Image: Cosfibel/GPA Global; YSL

Commenting on the deal, Chevassus, founder and chairman at Cosfibel, said: "GPA is a great match for Cosfibel. I strongly believe this alliance will create a bright future for both our clients and teams."

Marie Sermadiras, chief executive at Cosfibel, added: "This alliance is a clear recognition of the fantastic work our teams have put in to grow and transform our business in a successful and sustainable way despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic. “GPA and Cosfibel's complementary capabilities, creativity, and excellence in execution will enable us to grow even quicker, accelerate our diversification, and foster the transformation of the pack and gift industry."

The acquisition of Cosfibel is the second major acquisition by GPA with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, which acquired a stake in GPA in September 2022. In December 2022, GPA acquired California-based Jenco Productions to establish a presence in Mexico and build upon its capabilities in the US.