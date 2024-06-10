Graduate Fashion Week 2024 opens in London

The 32nd Graduate Fashion Week begins today, June 10 in London, where students from across the UK will showcase their final-year collections across 26 different fashion disciplines.

The four-day event, organised by charitable organisation the Graduate Fashion Foundation is taking place at The Old Truman Brewery in East London and marks the largest platform in the world for BA fashion talent.

From June 10 to 13, GFW will showcase the freshest upcoming stars in design, creative direction, marketing, communication, photography, illustration and all aspects of the modern fashion business.

Alongside catwalk shows from GFW member universities, including Liverpool John Moores, Manchester Fashion Institute and University for the Creative Arts, the annual event also offers industry professionals the opportunity to scout up-and-coming talent in the fashion space ahead of their graduation from university.

In addition, GFW 2024 has a series of talks and masterclasses, including topics such as how to start a viral fashion brand, understanding generative AI, what fashion recruiters are looking for, and how graduates can turn their ideas into reality. There are discussions on how to be part of the circular economy, mental health, and protecting work from copycats.

Throughout the event, GFW will also present awards to the most promising graduates, spanning categories such as innovation and sustainability, alongside disciplines across textile design, styling and creative direction.

Catwalk schedule for GFW 2024

June 10

10:30 - Birmingham City University and the University of Derby Catwalk

12:45 - Liverpool John Moores University and the London College for Design & Fashion, Vietnam Catwalk

15:00 - Sheffield Hallam University Catwalk

17:30 - Nottingham Trent University Catwalk

19:45 - Kornit Digital Catwalk & Drinks Reception

June 11

10:30 - Winchester School of Art Catwalk

12:45 - Arts University Bournemouth and Bath Spa University Catwalk

15:00 - De Montfort University Catwalk

17:30 - Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University Catwalk

19:45 - University for the Creative Arts Catwalk

June 12

10:30 - GFW International Catwalk

13:00 - University of Central Lancashire and Norwich University of the Arts Catwalk

16:30 - Northumbria University Presentation

June 13

11:30 - GFW Collective Catwalk

19:00 - Best of GFW24 Catwalk