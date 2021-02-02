Graduate Fashion Week announces 2021 dates and new London home

Graduate Fashion Week, the world’s largest showcase of BA Fashion talent is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a new location, Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London.

In a statement, Graduate Fashion Foundation confirmed that Graduate Fashion Week would return in 2021, from June 12-18, using the “spectacular location and venues” of Coal Drops Yard to create digital live-streamed content alongside hybrid events to showcase creative talents from the UK and international universities.

Graduate Fashion Week will launch the official hybrid event schedule this spring alongside ticket sales and registration. Organisers added that all digital and physical activity would be “strictly run to adhere with the Governments Covid-19 regulations and social distancing restrictions at that time”.

Coal Drops Yard in the heart of the King’s Cross neighbourhood is one of London’s newest shopping and dining district, home to a unique mix of emerging and established brands. The complex brings together heritage buildings, cobbled streets and the original ironwork of the Victorian coal drops with contemporary architecture from Heatherwick Studio.

Graduate Fashion Foundation announces 2021 GFW dates

At the heart of Coal Drops Yard is Samsung KX, the 20,000 square foot Hub of Innovation, which hosted Graduate Fashion Week in September. The Graduate Fashion Foundation added that it will continue its partnership with Samsung KX that it started in 2020 to continue to champion graduate talent.

Samsung KX will be central to the Graduate Fashion Week activity and will host an exhibition of inspiring student designs amplified with virtual displays on Samsung latest technology and be home to an industry private view, giving the new graduates the valuable visibility they need.

The exclusive industry event will showcase the brightest graduate fashion talent across 26 fashion specialisms from the graduating class.

Graduate Fashion Foundation president Hilary Alexander, said: “Once again Covid-19 restrictions are creating huge obstacles for our Class of 2021, greatly impacting their final year of studies. However, just as we have been for the last 30 years, Graduate Fashion Week will be there as their studies conclude to ensure their work is celebrated and elevated to the industry they aspire to work in.

“Their resilience and creativity at a time of adversity is something we should all be looking forward to celebrating. We look forward to be able to bring Graduate Fashion Week to its audiences in a new and innovative way with our hybrid event and live streaming opportunities.”

The Graduate Fashion Foundation is a charitable organisation representing UK international universities, including Bath Spa University, De Montfort University, Edinburgh College of Art, University of East London, Manchester Metropolitan University and Nottingham Trent University.

Images: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation