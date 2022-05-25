Gravity sportswear brand Omorpho secures 6 million US dollar investment

Premium fitness brand Omorpho, co-founded by former Nike executive Stefan Olander and Ben Williams, to revolutionise training with micro-weighted sportswear, has raised 6 million US dollar seed funding at a 26 million US dollar valuation.

The investment was led by KB Partners, a leading venture capital firm focused on the intersection of sports and technology, with significant participation from Greenchain Capital and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Commenting on the investment, Olander said in a statement: “We are thrilled by the continued support and investment of KB Partners, which is a proven leader in developing companies that push the boundaries of sport and technology.

“We also welcome Greenchain Capital and MSG Sports as major investors and look forward to leveraging their extensive experience at this exciting time of rapid growth, product innovation and partnership opportunities.”

Image: Omorpho

The latest funding brings the total investment in the company to 13 million US dollars. With Omorpho stating that it underscores the demand surrounding its ground-breaking Gravity Sportswear collection powered by MicroLoad, which challenges the misconception that lightweight apparel is better for all sports and training.

Omorpho, which launched in November 2021 , has quickly established itself as an innovator in the sportswear market due to its weighted Gravity Sportswear. Its products strategically distribute small amounts of weight across the body to make the wearer fitter, faster and stronger by adding resistance without limiting natural movement.

Image: Omorpho

To build on its launch success, Omorpho will use the funds to accelerate growth and expand operations, with a focus on its direct-to-consumer distribution model and strategic partnerships. The brand currently works with NFL players Julio Jones, Alex Mattison, and DeeJay Dallas, and world-class fitness instructors Kirsty Godso, Julie ‘Jaws’ Nelson, Mandy DiMarzo and Claire Thomas. Other celebrity ambassadors include tennis player Ajla Tomljanović, choreographers Brian and Scott Nicholson, heptathlete Annie Kunz, actress, singer and producer Cynthia Erivo and BMX athlete, actor and model Matthias Dandois.

In addition, the sportswear brand has partnered with luxury fitness club Equinox to offer its collections in its clubs across the US and signed a strategic distribution partnership with luxury women's activewear retailer, Carbon38.

Image: Omorpho

KB Partners founder and Omorpho board member Keith Bank added: “The Omorpho team possesses that rare combination of deep relevant experience, strong operating skills, extensive marketing savvy and real grit that we like to invest behind. They are well on their way to creating an entirely new category of sportswear.”