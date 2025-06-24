Green Claims Directive: European Commission clarifies withdrawal of proposed law
The Green Claims Directive, also known as the anti-greenwashing law, may not be withdrawn after all. A commission spokesperson clarified that the withdrawal will only happen if a specific recent amendment is maintained.
Spokesperson Paula Pinho noted that the amendment in question would bring small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the scope of the law. This amendment would subject 30 million additional businesses to the legislation, meaning that a total of 96 percent of businesses would have to comply.
However, a key objective of the European Commission is to reduce the administrative burden on SMEs. Pinho emphasised that the proposed amendment to the law is not yet final. Should it be upheld, the commission will withdraw the Green Claims Directive. Negotiations regarding the proposed law are currently ongoing. The final round of negotiations was scheduled for Monday, June 23, but did not proceed.
Last week, news broke that the European Commission had withdrawn its support for the law. However, little clarification was provided at the time. The commission has now clarified the news.
The aim of the Green Claims Directive is to help consumers navigate the numerous sustainability claims. If a product is advertised as environmentally friendly, this must be demonstrably substantiated.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH