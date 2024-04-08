Greenwashing: BRC boss warns retailers could pull back on eco-friendly practices

Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), has warned that a stricter approach to enforcing greenwashing regulations could cause retailers to take a step back with sustainability.

Speaking to The Times, Dickinson said that there was “a real risk [retailers] will pull back and not feel confident to shout about the things they are doing well” if approaches to tackling greenwashing became too tough.

Her comments follow the conclusion of a probe carried out by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda, which resulted in “landmark changes” that saw the trio formally agree to use “only accurate and clear green claims” moving forward.

Through the deal, the three fashion brands said they would change the way they display, describe and promote their green credentials, with the CMA further adding that they must display key information in a “clear and prominent” manner.

While Dickinson noted that she recognised the need for businesses to be more transparent, she called on the CMA to “make sure there is clarity for what is expected” and added that there was “work for retailers to make sure they can stand behind what they’re saying and live up to the claims”.

In a statement to the media outlet, a spokesperson for the CMA confirmed that a key part of its mission is to help businesses understand and comply with legal responsibilities.

They continued: “That’s why we created the green claims code — a detailed set of principles, with case studies, that helps businesses talk about their environmental actions in a clear and accurate way.

“As we move forward with our work in this area, we’ll continue to engage with businesses.”