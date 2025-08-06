Greenwashing: Shein responds to million euro fine in Italy

Following a one million euro fine from the Italian Competition Authority, the Asian fast-fashion e-tailer Shein has shown remorse. In response to an enquiry, Shein stated that it had "immediately taken all necessary measures to address the criticisms raised".

The Italian authority accused Infinite Styles Services Co Ltd, responsible for Shein in Europe, of greenwashing – misleading environmental advertising – and imposed the fine.

According to the authority, the brand, known for "fast" and "super-fast" fashion, used misleading communication on its Italian website regarding the environmental properties of its products. The statements were vague, general, and misleading, the competition authority ruled on Monday.

Shein now states that it has strengthened its internal review processes and "improved" its website "to ensure that all environmental claims are clear, specific, and comply with applicable regulations".

The authority emphasises that the "#SHEINTHEKNOW" section contained environmental claims about the recyclability of the products, which proved to be false or at least misleading. The "evoluSHEIN by Design" collection was also advertised in a problematic way by referring to "green" fibres without mentioning specific environmental benefits. The advertising could therefore give the false impression that the products are entirely environmentally friendly and recyclable, which is not the case. In addition, it failed to mention that the line only makes up a small part of total production.

Announcements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and to zero by 2050 were also unspecific and contradictory, the authority criticised. Emissions had actually increased in 2023 and 2024.