Ground Up expands into hosiery via expansion of PepsiCo partnership

Footwear licensing firm Ground Up has expanded into hosiery after extending its existing partnership with PepsiCo through the addition of the Cheetos brand.

The partnership, driven by licensing agent The Joester Loria Group, marks the first time Ground Up has ventured into the hosiery category, building on the firm’s ongoing evolution “from a licensed footwear leader into a broader lifestyle brand partner”.

“The launch is more than a category expansion – it’s a creative leap that lets us tell richer brand stories and connect with fans in new ways,” said Layna Patel, VP of licensing and global partnerships at Ground Up, in a press release.

PepsiCo first established a relationship with Ground Up early 2025, when it launched a food-inspired footwear collection featuring Mountain Dew and Doritos. The extended partnership will now see Cheetos also release a new collection inspired by its own brand mascot, Chester Cheetah.