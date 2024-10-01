Groupe Rocher completes the sale of its Ploërmel plant to Arcade Beauty

French company Groupe Rocher has completed the sale of its Ploërmel plant to Arcade Beauty, which was announced in June 2024.

The company added that the signing of the sale agreement is the culmination of a long history for the Ploërmel site, acquired in 1982.

Commenting on the development, Jean-David Schwartz, CEO of Groupe Rocher, said: "The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of a happy new chapter for the Ploërmel site. I'm also delighted to be handing it over to Arcade Beauty, in whom I have complete confidence to continue developing this site with its exceptional human and industrial expertise."

The company said in a release that negotiations were concluded on a sale agreement guaranteeing the development of the Ploërmel site with all the teams taken over by Arcade Beauty.

Groupe Rocher fragrances will continue to be produced on the site for at least five years; an additional 10 million units will be brought to the site by Arcade Beauty over the next two years with plans to expand the business further in the following years.

"This acquisition is the result of a year's work and very close collaboration with the Groupe Rocher teams. We are now entering a new phase of integration, and industrial and commercial development," added Carl Allain, CEO and president of Arcade Beauty.

The sale was made possible with the support of KPMG Deal Advisory Services, LBMB Notaires, and Lmt Avocats law firm.