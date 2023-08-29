Groupe Rocher makes management changes at Yves Rocher and Petit Bateau

A management shake up is to become apparent from September 1 at the children’s brand of Petit Bateau and the beauty label Yves Rocher, both of which are owned by the French cosmetics and fashion company Groupe Rocher.

The current chief executive officer of Petit Bateau, Guillaume Darrousez, is to step into the same position at Yves Rocher, according to Fashionnetwork.

In his place will be the beauty company’s current CEO for France and Benelux, Alexandre Rubin.

Darrousez succeeds Jean-David Schwartz, who was recently appointed to the group of Groupe Rocher’s general manager in July, taking over from Bris Rocher, who went on to continue leading the group in the president position.

Darrousez officially joined Groupe Rocher in 2015, and had previously served as international CEO of Yves Rocher from 2018 to 2020 before taking the helm at Petit Bateau.

Prior to Rocher, he boasted a prominent career at a series of notable French retailers, leading him to ultimately join the Kering Group in 2008 to oversee marketing and e-commerce at La Redoute.

Meanwhile, Petit Bateau’s Rubin initially joined Rocher in 2015 as international retail director at Yves Rocher.

He began his career at Marks & Spencer, later joining LVMH’s beauty chain Sephora as director of retail France. He has also held a leadership role at womenswear label Camaieu.