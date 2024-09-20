Gu launches in the US with e-commerce site and flagship store

Fast Retailing-owned Gu has made its first solid steps into the US with the launch of an e-commerce site, app and flagship store, located in New York City.

The Uniqlo sister brand had initially tested the US waters back in autumn 2022 when it opened a pop-up store, allowing it to introduce its products to new customers and thus “greatly fuel [the company’s] expectations for business growth in the US”, as stated by CEO Osamu Yunoki.

His statement continued: “We’ve leveraged the insights gained to create a robust framework for global product development and business operations. We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our official store in the US alongside the launch of our US e-commerce site. We look forward to bringing Gu fashion to an even broader audience.”

The opening of the physical retail location marks the first permanent Gu store outside of Asia. Located at 578 Broadway, Gu NY Soho spans 10,225 square feet and houses both women’s and men’s clothing, footwear and accessories across its two floors.

As part of the US launch, Gu further unveiled a new collaboration with fashion label Undercover, featuring a range of 22 styles under the collection’s title, ‘Kosmik/noise’. Looks include pieces catering to all genders, such as track jackets, stadium jumpers and logo tops, as well as special edition collaborative pieces, including that of garments referencing films such as ‘The Wizard of Oz’.