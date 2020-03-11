Gucci CEO to donate 100,000 Euros to local hospital group

On a day when many airlines have banned flights to Italy, Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, has donated 100,000 euros in a personal capacity to the Reggio Emilia healthcare company, which operates local hospitals including the Santa Maria Nuova Hospital.

“Our healthcare system, which in these hours is responding to the coronavirus emergency with absolute dedication and absolute heroism, deserves the gratitude of each of us, and our support,” Bizzarri said in a statement. “The countries that before us have had to face this emergency show us that the work of scientists and health workers is extremely precious, and compliance with precautionary rules, however strict, is fundamental.”

In the wake of the pandemic Gucci cancelled its Cruise 2021 show. In a statement, the Florentine fashion house confirmed it will not be going ahead with its next runway show, which was due to take place in San Francisco on 18 May.

Photo credit: Marco Bizzarri, courtesy of Kering