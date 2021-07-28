Gucci drives surge in Kering sales as luxury continues to recover

French luxury group Kering has reported a strong rebound in revenue in the first half of the year as the luxury industry continues to recover from the pandemic.

In the second quarter, comparable revenue surged to 4.16 billion euros, up 95 percent from the prior year and 11.2 percent higher than 2019 levels on a comparable basis.

In retail, including e-commerce, second-quarter comparable sales surged 97.9 percent, driven by particularly strong performances in North America (263 percent) and Asia-Pacific (53 percent) which continue to benefit from the reopening of the economies following lockdown.