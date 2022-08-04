Gucci first luxury brand to accept ApeCoin cryptocurrency in store

Gucci is the first luxury house to accept ApeCoin (APE) cryptocurrency in its US stores.

The Kering-owned maison was quick to adopt digital currencies and will now offer shoppers the possibility to make in-store purchases using ApeCoin through BitPay, the world’s largest provider of online payment services.

Gucci has been trialing a roll-out of digital payments in its stores, starting with its Wooster Street boutique in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles as well as in Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

70 percent of Gucci’s American retail network now accepts cryptocurrencies, which will roll out to all its stores by early August.

Other cryptocurrencies accepted at Gucci include Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 5 stablecoins linked to the US dollar (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI, BUSD).

Earlier this year Gucci launched a digital collab with Superplastic, debuting a three-part series of NFTs co-created by Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele and synthetic artists Janky & Guggimon. The collection was limited to 500 items made.