Gucci launches Circular Hub in bid to bring circularity to Italian fashion

Gucci has announced the launch of a circular luxury hub in Italy which will aim to drive the adoption of circular operations throughout the region’s fashion industry.

Entitled ‘Circular Hub’ and supported by the brand’s parent company Kering, the open platform looks to aid in the transformation of the entire value chain, starting from raw materials through to logistics, supporting the circular creation of luxury products.

Its procedure aligns with Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Gucci said, a strategy linked to EU’s 2030 emissions reduction targets.

Located in Tuscany, the hub will involve a number of Kering’s facilities, beginning with Gucci’s product sites and its Italian-based raw material suppliers, eventually extending to other brands in the group and, later, to the entire sector.

Among the operation’s initiatives will be that of a research and development centre, support for circular logistics methods and collaborative industrial partnerships.

Ultimately, the Circular Hub looks to have a positive impact on the luxury fashion industry across everything from shared research to the innovation of local industrial facilities.

Gucci said it hopes to contribute to minimising the environmental and social impacts of Italian manufacturing and raw material supply chains through economies of scale and purpose.

In a release, Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer at Kering, said: “The fashion industry needs to accelerate and launch serious actions to catalyse deep change, rethinking the way we produce and use resources as well.

“The creation of our Circular Hub represents a milestone that goes in this direction. I am extremely pleased that the hub will see the light in Italy, home of some of the Group’s strongest and most renowned production hubs and know-how.”