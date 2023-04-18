Gucci metaverse head Robert Triefus to step down

Robert Triefus, a veteran of Gucci, is reportedly set to exit the luxury brand 15 years after he initially joined.

Triefus’ departure comes just six months after he was appointed chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures, which he took on alongside his position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy.

A Gucci spokesperson confirmed the news to WWD, stating that Triefus would be leaving the company on April 30 to “pursue another career opportunity”.

The statement continued: “Throughout his years at Gucci, Robert has played an instrumental role in ensuring that the brand has been recognised for its leadership in its approach to brand and client engagement, and more recently to new business initiatives, by capitalising on Gucci’s unique DNA and values while always embracing change and innovation along the way.”

In his latest role as metaverse head, Triefus oversaw opportunities for brand expansion and scaling in the digital space, while also holding responsibility for Gucci Vault, the company’s experimental online space launched in September 2021, for which he had a hand in developing alongside former creative director Alessandro Michele.

Triefus first joined Gucci in 2008, when he was appointed chief marketing officer before becoming EVP, brand and customer engagement.

This role was then assumed by Susan Chokachi in September, who had previously served as CEO of Gucci Americas.