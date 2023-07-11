Gucci receives certification for gender parity in Italy

Gucci has become the first Italian luxury fashion house to receive a certification for gender parity in Italy, as outlined in the Italian government’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The recognition acknowledges the fashion house’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and was achieved through a voluntary evaluation process audited by Bureau Veritas, a leading global provider of inspection, compliance verification, and certification services.

The external evaluation audit process assessed Gucci’s progress across six areas: culture and strategy, governance, human resources processes, opportunities for women's growth and inclusion, gender pay equity, and parenting protection, as well as work-life balance for which it received “positive evaluations”.

Bureau Veritas highlighted Gucci for establishing a Global Equity Board and Gender Equality Steering Committee, as well as the luxury label’s comprehensive parental-leave policies, welfare services, and hybrid work model. In addition, its commitment to addressing gender-related issues and unconscious biases while promoting professional growth was praised.

Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive of Gucci, said in a statement: "This achievement, reached ahead of European trends and as the first in the luxury industry in Italy, strongly reaffirms our commitment to a culture that values equity, inclusivity, and respect.

"Through concrete actions such as adopting innovative technologies to reduce bias in the selection process, closing the gender pay gap, implementing parental leave policies, fostering greater female representation in leadership roles, and public awareness campaigns such as Gucci Chime - our global campaign for gender equality - we support change and promote cultural transformation in the luxury and fashion industry worldwide, and we will continue to do so.”