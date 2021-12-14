Gucci supports UNICEF in fair covid vaccine distribution

Luxury fashion house Gucci has announced a donation of 200,000 covid-19 vaccine kits on behalf of its employees, as part of the solidification of its partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Its support for the organisation, in terms of equitable distribution of the vaccine, follows a 500,000 dollar donation to UNICEF US and an additional 100,000 dollars on behalf of the #GucciCommunity, both made in 2020. The donations supported UNICEF’s mission in delivering safe vaccines, through the establishment of supply chains and the pre-purchase of related products.

“As soon as the covid-19 health emergency arose, even before it was technically defined as a pandemic, we said without hesitation that only science would help us out of this situation,” said Gucci’s president and CEO, Marco Bizzarri, in a release. “And we decided to commit immediately to this global challenge. Today, almost two years later, we still have the same idea: if vaccines are not available to all, the pandemic will never end.”

The internal initiative to donate the vaccine kits involved the entire Gucci company, a total of 20,000 people, to reinforce its support of UNICEF.

It is the latest in a series of initiatives carried out by Gucci, as part of its longstanding partnership with the children’s organisation established in 2005. According to the luxury house, it has helped UNICEF to provide 609,000 PCR tests and rapid diagnostic tests in 55 counties and has made 600 million doses of covid-19 vaccine available in 144 countries.