Guess? appoints Thomas Barrack to board

American fashion retailer Guess? has announced the appointment of Thomas Barrack to its board as an independent director.

Barrack, who is the founder and former executive chairman and CEO of Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group, already took on the position from May 24, and will also serve on the compensation committee of the board.

Prior to founding Colony Capital, Barrack was a principal with the Robert M. Bass Group and had also served as part of the Reagan administration as deputy undersecretary of the department of the interior.

Speaking on his appointment, Alex Yemenidjian, chairman of the board, said: “We are excited to welcome Tom back to the Guess Board.

“In addition to extensive global real estate and investment expertise, he brings a significant track record of executive leadership as well as years of experience serving on other public and private company boards.

“We look forward to benefiting from Tom’s insights as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and deliver enhanced value for our shareholders.”