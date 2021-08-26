Guess Q2 earnings jump, aims for 2.8 billion dollars revenue target by FY24

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Guess Inc. recorded GAAP net earnings of 61.1 million dollars, a 141.1 percent increase from 25.3 million dollars for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP diluted EPS increased 160 percent to 91 cents compared to 35 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The company’s adjusted net earnings were 64.1 million dollars, a 133.7 percent increase from 27.4 million dollars for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS increased 152.6 percent to 96 cents.

Total net revenue decreased 8 percent to 628.6 million dollars, while in constant currency, net revenue decreased by 10.8 percent.

GAAP earnings from operations for the quarter increased 90 percent to 87.4 million dollars and GAAP operating margin increased 7.2 percent to 13.9 percent. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations increased 84.9 percent to 88.6 million dollars and adjusted operating margin increased 7.1 percent to 14.1 percent.

Commenting on the trading performance, Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer of Guess, said: “We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, which significantly exceeded our earnings expectations. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the LLY period, we expanded operating margin by over 700 basis points to 13.9 percent. Our revenues decline was due to a timing shift of European wholesale shipments into the third quarter and the impact of permanent store closures.”

Guess Q2 results compared to second quarter of fiscal 2021

The company recorded GAAP net earnings of 61.1 million dollars compared to a GAAP net loss of 20.4 million dollars for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP diluted EPS increased to 91 cents compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of 31 cents for the same prior-year quarter.

The company’s adjusted net earnings were 64.1 million dollars compared to adjusted net loss of 0.6 million dollars for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased to 96 cents, compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of 1 cent for the same prior-year quarter.

Total net revenue increased 57.7 percent to 628.6 million dollars, while in constant currency, net revenue increased by 51.1 percent.

GAAP earnings from operations increased to 87.4 million dollars from a GAAP loss from operations of 14.3 million dollars in the same prior-year quarter. GAAP operating margin increased 17.5 percent to 13.9 percent, from negative 3.6 percent in the same prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings from operations increased to 88.6 million dollars, from an adjusted operating loss of 0.9 million dollars in the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased 14.3 percent to 14.1 percent.

Guess H1 GAAP net earnings increase to 73.1 million dollars

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the company recorded GAAP net earnings of 73.1 million dollars, compared to 3.9 million dollars for the six months ended August 3, 2019. GAAP diluted EPS was 1.10 dollars compared to 5 cents.

The company recorded adjusted net earnings of 78 million dollars compared to 7.8 million dollars for the six months ended August 3, 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS was 1.17 dollars, compared to 10 cents.

Total net revenue for the period decreased 5.8 percent to 1.15 billion dollars and in constant currency, net revenue decreased by 8.3 percent.

GAAP earnings from operations were 114 million dollars compared to 21.5 million dollars, while GAAP operating margin increased 8.1 percent to 9.9 percent. Adjusted earnings from operations were 114.5 million dollars compared to 25.5 million dollars for the six months ended August 3, 2019. Adjusted operating margin improved 7.9 percent to 10 percent.

Review of Guess results compared to H1 2021

The company recorded GAAP net earnings of 73.1 million dollars compared to GAAP net loss of 178 million dollars for the six months ended August 1, 2020. GAAP diluted EPS was 1.10 dollars compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of 2.72 dollars during the same prior-year period.

The company recorded adjusted net earnings of 78 million dollars, compared to an adjusted net loss of 119.6 million dollars for the six months ended August 1, 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS was 1.17 dollars, compared to adjusted loss per share of 1.83 dollars during the same prior-year period.

Total net revenue increased 74.4 percent to 1.15 billion dollars from 658.8 million dollars in the same prior-year period. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 66.6 percent.

GAAP earnings from operations was 114 million dollars compared to GAAP loss from operations of 176.8 million dollars in the same prior-year period. GAAP operating margin increased 36.7 percent to 9.9 percent, from negative 26.8 percent in the same prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings from operations was 114.5 million dollars, compared to adjusted loss from operations of 109.5 million dollars for the six months ended August 1, 2020. Adjusted operating margin improved 26.6 percent to 10 percent.

“Based on our progress, we now expect to deliver our 10 percent operating margin goal in the current year and are raising our expectations to reach 12 percent by fiscal year 2024, which would yield a return on invested capital of over 30 percent and adjusted earnings per share of around 3.50 dollars. We are confident in our ability to reach our 2.8 billion dollars revenue target by fiscal 2024,” added Alberini.